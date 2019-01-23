Ayyanna Infra firm bags global award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based construction company Ayyanna Infra bagged an international award. AsiaOne business magazine and Price Waterhouse Coopers present these awards every year. The Ayyanna Infra, which was constructing luxury apartments without compromising on the quality, won the “Fastest Going Indian Brand” award. Ayyanna Infra managing director Puralasetti Sridhar received the award on Tuesday in Singapore at the “Asia’s Greatest Brands and Leaders” awards function.The representatives of AsiaOne magazine and Price Waterhouse Cooper visited the apartments being constructed by Ayyanna Infra in Hyderabad.