BJP leaders urge Telangana Governor to check TTD corruption

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana state president K Laxman and Andhra Pradesh core committee member C Narasimha Reddy and other leaders of the party called on governor ESL Narasimhan and sought his intervention in ending alleged corruption in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The leaders alleged that some members from AP Chief Minister’s office colluded with the joint executive officer of TTD to sell darshan tickets at high prices. A Rs 500 darshan ticket was being sold at Rs 10,000-20,000, they alleged.

“It is startling to know that there is corruption in the TTD,’’ Laxman said after meeting the governor at Raj Bhavan.

In a letter given to the governor, the BJP stated: “Persons who came with recommendation letters claiming to be given by Chief Minister’s office, MLAs, MPs, ministers and TTD board members are purchasing the VIP break darshan tickets at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 while the actual price is only Rs 500.”

Secunderabad BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya and former MLA, G Kishan Reddy were among those present and asked for the sentiments of Hindus to be protected by stopping the corrupt practices of the TTD.

