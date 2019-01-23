Home States Telangana

Cost of convenience: Frequent VVIP visits cause cash crunch at fire department

Though the issue of arranging fire tenders for standby purposes was not witnessed in city, in the erstwhile districts, officials were in for a rough ride.

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the run-up to the recent Assembly elections, the State had witnessed an unprecedented increase in VVIP visits from across the country. Apart from the Prime Minister and several Union ministers, the President, Vice-president, and the Governor had also toured the State. This meant that the various wings of police, health and fire departments had to be on their toes and accompany the VVIP vehicles as per protocol.

Between January and December of last year, the security wings and other services departments had to be on standby on as many as 2,135 occasions in case of emergencies as per protocol. In Hyderabad alone, there have been 1,196 occasions during which standby vehicles were used.  

Though there were hardly any untoward incidents that took place during the elections, the visits of VVIPs took a toll on the financial status of the fire services department. The department, owing to frequent protocol duties, had to undergo a severe cash crunch. Already short-staffed, the department had to spend a lot on fuel due to increase in number of visits of VVIPs — President, Prime Minister, Vice President, Governor, chief ministers of various states and Union ministers during the Assembly polls.

Proximity concerns

Though the issue of arranging fire tenders for standby purposes was not witnessed in city, in the erstwhile districts, officials were in for a rough ride. In several districts, the fire stations are located considerably far from the major landmarks, unlike in Hyderabad, where the stations are within five to six km radius.

“We could easily procure fuel on credit from the civil supplies petrol bunk, but we did not anticipate the need,” a senior official from the fire services department told Express.

“In the districts, fire stations are located in far-off places. That made it difficult for us to reach venues where the VVIPs were visiting. Often, we had to redirect fire tenders from other districts,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp