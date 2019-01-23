Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju asks Governor to ensure government forms full-fledged Cabinet

Alleging that entire financial situation in Telangana is in bankruptcy, he questioned who will prepare budget when there is no finance minister.

Sravan Dasoju during a press meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that minimum number of ministers are not appointed to the State Cabinet even though it has been five weeks since the government was formed, All India Congress Committee national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has requested Governor ESL Narasimhan to exert pressure on the State government to fulfil Constitution provisions to form full fledged Cabinet.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, he cited Article 164 (1A) and said: “The total number of ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the Council of Ministers in a State shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of Legislative Assembly of that State, provided that the number of ministers, including Chief Minister in a State shall not be less than 12.”

Stating that the State government has violated the Constitution, he said at a press conference later on Tuesday that “being custodian of Constitution it is fundamental responsibility of the Governor to ensure that provisions of Indian Constitution are implemented by a State government”.

“CM is busy with Federal Front and Mahmood Ali is allotted four departments. On whose advise is Governor working?” Sravan said.

Alleging that entire financial situation in Telangana is in bankruptcy, he questioned who will prepare budget when there is no finance minister.

Citing Syed Shuja’s claim that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) could be hacked, he alleged that EVM hacking was a reality.

