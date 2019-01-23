Home States Telangana

HC seeks govts response to petition against 10% quota

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and Telangana government to respond to the petition filed challenging the amendment made to the Constitution providing 10 per cent reservations to economically weaker sections (EWS) among the upper castes in the country.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was admitting the petition filed by the Telangana State Backward Classes Welfare Association, represented by its president Jajula Srinivas Goud, seeking to suspend the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 meant to provide 10 percent reservations to economically weaker sections in education, employment sectors.

