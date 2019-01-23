TRS government has reservations on adopting EWS quota

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS government may not dance to the tunes of the BJP-led Centre. The State government, in all probability, will boycott the implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS), which recently gained Parliamentary muster.

“It is a Central Act. It is not binding to States. It will be applicable to Central government jobs and educational institutions only,” a top official said, indicating that the State may not adopt the provision for State government jobs or educational institutions.

Besides this, the State plans to pressure the Centre into accepting two bills cleared by the Telangana Assembly that are yet to receive Presidential assent: One to provide 12 per cent reservation to Muslims and another promising 10 per cent quota to STs.

Even when the pink party supported the Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament, TRS MPs stuck to their demand that the Centre clear the State’s reservation Bills pending with it.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has, several times in the past, demanded that the subject of reservations be handed over to States. “States should be given a free hand to increase reservations as per local needs,” the TRS supremo had maintained.

‘States should be given free hand on deciding quota’

The Centre through the Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019, raised total reservations in Central bodies to 60 per cent. When States wanted to enhance reservations, the Central government asserted that as per a Supreme Court order, total quota should not cross 50 per cent.

“As the Centre has adopted the Bill, the same freedom should be given to Telangana to increase quota for Muslims and STs,” the TRS leaders argued.“The Central government will provide ten per cent reservation to EBCs irrespective of religion if they earn less than `8 lakh per year, but the TRS government’s proposal is to provide reservation to Muslims to alleviate their backwardness,” an official pointed out.Sources close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar rao told Express that he was yet to disclose his government’s decision on whether the quota would be junked or adopted in the State.