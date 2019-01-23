Home States Telangana

TRS MP Vinod Kumar writes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking funds for roads

The TRS leader wrote a letter to this effect to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his displeasure over delay in sanctioning new national highways to Telangana State, TRS MP B Vinod Kumar demanded the Central government to provide sufficient funds for the construction of roads in the State.

The TRS leader wrote a letter to this effect to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.At the time of formation of Telangana, the National Highway network in the State was severely inadequate and not on par with Andhra Pradesh and several other states. Keeping this in view the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 made a provision to develop NHs in the state.

“After several representations and continuous efforts made by the State government, the Union government was kind enough to communicate in principle approval for upgradation NHs for 3,155 km of 25 State roads since 2014. Out of 3,155 km of the in-principle approved roads so far only 1,388 km of State roads are notified as National Highways,” Vinod Kumar said in the letter.

“We made several representations to you and our PWD officials made a representation to Secretary Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways in May, 2018 for alignment approval and notification of several roads as NHs. The Ministry sought undertaking from the State government to bear 50 per cent cost of land acquisition and utility shifting. Accordingly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has communicated undertaking to bear 50 per cent cost in January, 2019. But so far no approval is received,” Vinod Kumar informed Gadkari.

