Telangana to set up armed anti-poaching tiger protection force soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of increased instances of poaching of wild animals, including tigers and leopards, the forest department has decided to set up an armed “State Tiger Protection Force” (STPF) to protect the wildlife.

The STPF would be constituted with 112 personnel and would be deployed in Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserve forest areas. Three forest range officers, 81 guards and 26 forest watchers would work under Assistant Conservator of Forest at Kawal and Amrabad.

The State Forest Protection Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Tuesday took the decision to form the STPF. The recurring expenditure of the STPF would be borne by the Central and States governments in the ratio of 60:40.

The meeting also sanctioned Rs 2.25 crore funds to take measures to prevent forest fire accidents. The meeting has also decided to prepare a comprehensive plan to take up measures for forest conservation, as instructed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The meeting gave nod to book cases under PD Act against those who indulge in the smuggling or any other forest offences. If anyone used power supply to kill the wild animals, the officials would register power pilferage and illegal use of power cases. The meeting wanted the power staff working in forest areas to keep a tab on the misuse of power to kill animals.

The State Forest Protection Committee meeting has decided to expedite the inquiry into forest offence cases. Legal aid would be provided to the forest department for speedy judgments in forest offences.

A proposal to appoint a legal advisor to forest department was also under consideration. The police too would cooperate with the forest officials and also in removing encroachments in forest areas.

Police outposts would also be set up wherever required. Forest protection teams with public would be formed in villages adjoining the forests.