Fire accident victims and families denied compensation in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from losing their loved ones, what makes it harder for the kin of victims of fire accidents is that they are not provided adequate compensation in most cases. Of the 462 lives lost in fire accidents in the State — either due to burns or asphyxiation — none of their families received compensation.

About 196 lives were lost between January and December in 2017 in fire accidents. The number increased to 266 in 2018, during which at least 103 major accidents occurred.Take for instance, the Chengicherla fuel tanker blast that occurred in the city outskirts. Two of the six injured persons are still battling for their lives even after a year. Two persons had died in the incident, but none of their families or victims received any compensation.

Owners of a mechanic shed, responsible for the blast were arrested and even detained under the Preventive Detention Act. But after they approached the High Court and the detention orders were revoked. Since then the ailing victims’ families have been running from pillar to post seeking justice.D Shiva Kumar, the father of D Anjaiah who died in the fire accident, said: “My son died a horrific death after suffering 40 per cent burns. We shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and 20 days after he recovered from injuries, the hospital discharged my son.”

His son, however, could not survive for more than three months after that.“His condition got worse and we admitted him to a private hospital. The doctors said that both his kidneys stopped functioning as a result of the accident.”

He alleged that the local policemen were aware of illegal pilferage of fuel in their limits, but they failed to take action until the blast occurred.“We had approached the court and filed the case against the owner of the garage and requested the court to direct the government to provide the compensation. There has been no progress. Even the Medchal district collector has not helped us,” Anjaiah lamented.

Cylinder blast kills 80-year-old woman

Less than a week after the fire mishap in Kapra, another gas cylinder blast has rocked the city. The latest blast occurred in Somantha Kshethram kitchen in BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram on Tuesday killing an 80-year-old woman and injuring another person.