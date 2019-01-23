Home States Telangana

Fire accident victims and families denied compensation in Telangana

Apart from losing their loved ones, what makes it harder for the kin of victims of fire accidents is that they are not provided adequate compensation in most cases.

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from losing their loved ones, what makes it harder for the kin of victims of fire accidents is that they are not provided adequate compensation in most cases. Of the 462 lives lost in fire accidents in the State — either due to burns or asphyxiation — none of their families received compensation.

About 196 lives were lost between January and December in 2017 in fire accidents. The number increased to 266 in 2018, during which at least 103 major accidents occurred.Take for instance, the Chengicherla fuel tanker blast that occurred in the city outskirts. Two of the six injured persons are still battling for their lives even after a year. Two persons had died in the incident, but none of their families or victims received any compensation.

Owners of a mechanic shed, responsible for the blast were arrested and even detained under the Preventive Detention Act. But after they approached the High Court and the detention orders were revoked. Since then the ailing victims’ families have been running from pillar to post seeking justice.D Shiva Kumar, the father of D Anjaiah who died in the fire accident, said: “My son died a horrific death after suffering 40 per cent burns. We shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and 20 days after he recovered from injuries, the hospital discharged my son.”

His son, however, could not survive for more than three months after that.“His condition got worse and we admitted him to a private hospital. The doctors said that both his kidneys stopped functioning as a result of the accident.”  

He alleged that the local policemen were aware of illegal pilferage of fuel in their limits, but they failed to take action until the blast occurred.“We had approached the court and filed the case against the owner of the garage and requested the court to direct the government to provide the compensation. There has been no progress. Even the Medchal district collector has not helped us,” Anjaiah lamented.

Cylinder blast kills 80-year-old woman

Less than a week after the fire mishap in Kapra, another gas cylinder blast has rocked the city. The latest blast occurred in Somantha Kshethram kitchen in BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram on Tuesday killing an 80-year-old woman and injuring another person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp