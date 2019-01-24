Home States Telangana

100 teachers trained in mentoring students for Atal Tinkering Labs

To give a substantial boost to the innovation ecosystem in schools, NITI Aayog will establish 500 ATL in schools under the Atal Innovation Mission. 

Niti aayog

Niti Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the dual objective of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship along with finding solutions to local challenges using available technology, representatives from 240 schools-- government and private -- with Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), established by Atal Innovation Mission under Niti Aayog, across the State participated in the four-day workshop at Secunderabad Public School here on Wednesday.

Using teachers as mentors to find solutions to societal challenges, the workshop trained teachers who served as coordinators of the ATL in their respective schools,  using critical thinking and collaborative learning, robotics, electronic components, sensors and Artificial Intelligence in finding solutions.
Stating that ATL schools are a boon, Sundar Raj, from Chrysalis, the organisation responsible for imparting skills among teachers said, “In due course,  ATLs are bound to facilitate market enabled job opportunities through skills gained. Continuous mentoring by teachers, curriculum development, its periodical upgradation, regular teacher training and infusion of research-based pedagogy tools will create a pool of vibrant student innovators,” he said.

ATL in-charge at Secunderabad Public School, GV Subramanyam said students have been trained to identify various societal challenges and respond by providing suitable solutions with the help of technology integration at low cost. Smart irrigation system, water quality monitoring system, obstacle avoidance robot, edge detection robot and 3D printing are some of the project undertaken by the students.

What are ATLs?

To give a substantial boost to the innovation ecosystem in schools, NITI Aayog will establish 500 ATL in schools under the Atal Innovation Mission.  The objective of ATL scheme is to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds; and inculcate skills such as design mindset.

