40 rescued from bonded labour at brick manufacturing unit

A 23-year-old Chhattisgarh man has escaped from the clutches of bonded labour at a fly-ash brick manufacturing unit near Ibrahimpatnam to tell a tale of brutal modern-day slavery.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rescued labourers at Ibrahimpatnam | Express

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old Chhattisgarh man has escaped from the clutches of bonded labour at a fly-ash brick manufacturing unit near Ibrahimpatnam to tell a tale of brutal modern-day slavery. Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, was allegedly held captive and assaulted on multiple occasions by his employers at Venkata Sai Eco Brick Industries.

“There are at least 40 more like me who are still being tortured at the unit,” a shaken Kumar told TNIE on Wednesday after pouring out his grievances to the Kondagaon Collector who then sent a team of revenue, labour and police officials to the spot. The team then approached the Hyderabad collector.

“A middleman hired me and about 40 other labourers to work at Venkata Sai Eco Brick Industries and shifted us to Hyderabad. At the time of hiring, they promised that we would have to work for just eight hours and that we would be provided food and accommodation, but this was not the case,” Ritesh Kumar said, “Our employers began making us work 12 hours a day without food. The payment of salaries too is often delayed. If quested about the delay the unit’s men would beat us up.”

Deputy Labour Commissioner of Hyderabad M Pramod Reddy told TNIE the Hyderabad Collector had ordered the immediate release of the labourers following which they were rescued and sent back to Chhattisgarh.

