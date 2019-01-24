Ayyappa devotees assault TV channel crew, cases booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gandhi Nagar police on Wednesday registered cases against the Telangana unit members of Sabarimala Parirakshana Samiti for allegedly assaulting a woman television journalist and a cameraman at a protest programme held at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on Wednesday.

According to police, the members of Sabarimala Parirakshana Samiti had staged a protest at the Indira Park, opposing the apex court’s orders that allowed women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Television journalist Pratibha and cameraman Bhanu had arrived at the spot to cover the protest. Once the mob noticed the crew, they started assaulting them, accusing them of airing programmes against Sabarimala.

Even though police was posted nearby, they failed to control the mob. When the crew informed the police about the incident, they were asked to lodge a complaint. Meanwhile, the devotees too had lodged a complaint against the journalists.

Gandhinagar Inspector G Sreenivasa Rao said that they cases have been registered against the accused.