Home States Telangana

From successful engineer in USA to organic farmer in Kothagudem district

At a time when more and more youngsters are turning away from agriculture, engineer-turned-farmer Devarapalli Harikrishna’s story stands out as a beacon of hope.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Devarapalli Harikrishna, the engineer-turned-farmer | Express photo

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when more and more youngsters are turning away from agriculture, engineer-turned-farmer Devarapalli Harikrishna’s story stands out as a beacon of hope. As a software engineer, the 37-year-old has worked both in India and the United States.

Now, he is a successful farmer creating wonders in the field of organic farming in the tiny village of Mandalapalli in Bhadradrikothagudem.

Harikrishna, who graduated in B.Tech from Guntur in 2004, went to USA as part of his job where he worked for four years. Tired of his job, he soon found an indulgence -- organic farming. As his interest in farming grew, so did his research on the topic.

The former techie has a reason for choosing organic farming. According to him, a decrease of up to 30-40% can be observed in terms of produce when fertilisers are used. However, all this was not easy, he says. Initially, his relatives and even local farmers strongly advised him against the idea. “Subhash Palekar is my inspiration,” Harikrishna says as his eyes light up. Palekar, a pioneer in zero-budget farming, is a much-celebrated name in the sector.

