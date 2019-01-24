Government to divide Telangana into ‘crop colonies’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture Department on Wednesday intensified its efforts to divide the State into various crop colonies to strengthen farmers financially. Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi held a video conference from the Secretariat with officials of the department and directed them to divide the State into segments so that farmers could be given remunerative price for their produce and get good revenues.

Details of crops, particularly this Kharif season, will be uploaded on the government’s website. Officials will then prepare village, mandal and district statistics and identify crop clusters. The department will simultaneously prepare an action plan to start food processing units from this year in the State.