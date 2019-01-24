Home States Telangana

Inter exams: Environment, ethics papers to be released online

The hall tickets for the two examinations will be on the TSBIE’s website from where they can be downloaded and issued to the students.

Published: 24th January 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of students writing their exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the question papers of the compulsory examinations -- Ethics and Human Values for the first year and Environmental Education for second year -- online.

The principals of the examination centres will be able to download and print the question papers 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination, TSBIE secretary A Ashok said in a notification released on Wednesday.

The hall tickets for the two examinations will be on the TSBIE’s website from where they can be downloaded and issued to the students.

The latest measure comes a year after the TSBIE had introduced ‘online capturing of marks’ for the two subjects in 2017-18 academic year -- a method which enabled the faculty, after correction of the exam papers, to upload the students’ marks on the website. P Madhusudhan Reddy, president of Government Junior Lecturers Association has welcomed the decision and said that it ensures a uniform question paper for all students. “It will also curb wrongdoing. Until now teachers would not teach the two subjects and students would not study but they would get marks. Now both of them will have to take the subjects seriously,” he said.  

Since it the first time the format is being adopted by the TSBIE, Reddy said that technical glitches if any would not create any major impact on the conduct of the two examinations. With both Ethics and Environment Education examinations being compulsory, the Board has urged colleges to ensure all students appear for the examinations.   

Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education will be held on January 28 and 31 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inter exams Telangana Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp