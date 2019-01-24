Inter exams: Environment, ethics papers to be released online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the question papers of the compulsory examinations -- Ethics and Human Values for the first year and Environmental Education for second year -- online.

The principals of the examination centres will be able to download and print the question papers 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination, TSBIE secretary A Ashok said in a notification released on Wednesday.

The hall tickets for the two examinations will be on the TSBIE’s website from where they can be downloaded and issued to the students.

The latest measure comes a year after the TSBIE had introduced ‘online capturing of marks’ for the two subjects in 2017-18 academic year -- a method which enabled the faculty, after correction of the exam papers, to upload the students’ marks on the website. P Madhusudhan Reddy, president of Government Junior Lecturers Association has welcomed the decision and said that it ensures a uniform question paper for all students. “It will also curb wrongdoing. Until now teachers would not teach the two subjects and students would not study but they would get marks. Now both of them will have to take the subjects seriously,” he said.

Since it the first time the format is being adopted by the TSBIE, Reddy said that technical glitches if any would not create any major impact on the conduct of the two examinations. With both Ethics and Environment Education examinations being compulsory, the Board has urged colleges to ensure all students appear for the examinations.

Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education will be held on January 28 and 31 respectively.