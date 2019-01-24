Kishan Reddy hits back at Congress and Shuja, calls allegations baseless

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after his name was dragged into an alleged EVM tampering scam, former MLA and former State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday refuted all the allegations, calling them ‘baseless and manufactured lies’.

On Monday, a self-styled cyber expert Syed Shuja had, according to a note shared by Reddy to the press, claimed that 11 of his former colleagues were shot at and killed at a guest house in Uppal on the morning of May 13, 2014 on the instructions of Reddy. He had claimed that this guest house belonged to Kaki Reddy, apparently Kishan Reddy’s brother-in-law.

Reddy claimed that he had no relations with Kaki Reddy or Kamal, calling him ‘fictitious’. “Lies are being manufactured against me,” he said.

The saffron party leader wondered how the murder of eleven persons could take place in Uppal and go unnoticed during polls, when policemen were extremely vigilant. “I ask Congress leader Kapil Sibal and Shuja to tell me where the bodies of these eleven people are, if I had indeed asked for them to be killed,” Reddy said. He was responding to the allegation that he ordered his gunman to “kill all” (champai andarini).

Syed Shuja, at a press conference held by Indian Journalists Association (Europe), in London, had claimed that Kishan Reddy ordered the killing of eleven of his team members, who were “technical experts”. He also claimed that Reddy then resorted to communal violence to cover up the killings. They supposedly had information on how EVMs could be hacked. Shuja claimed that he and two others escaped the attack.

“I don’t know if any of my relatives has a guest house in Uppal. On May 13, the day when the alleged incident took place, I was in Hyderabad but did not resort to any communal violence or killings,” said Reddy.

On why he was being targeted, Reddy said: “Since I was the lone BJP MLA, and State president in 2014, from my party in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, I feel it was easy for Kapil Sibal to target me. Since ECIL is in Hyderabad and Congress wants to target someone from BJP, I became a soft target for them.”

It may be noted that Kishan Reddy lost as an MLA in the recent Assembly elections after winning consecutively for three terms. He lost by a narrow margin. His name is being proposed as a possible candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“They are manufacturing new lies as the so-called Rafael scam didn’t really help them. It seems Congress has already thought up an excuse for losing the 2019 elections by claiming EVMs will be tampered,” he said. He demanded that a detailed CBI probe be conducted to know the truth. Kishan Reddy also asked the State government to initiate a probe to verify Shuja’s allegations.

Meanwhile, Secunderabad BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya said, “Congress was in power when the incident allagedly took place. Why was there no action? If we won the elections by tampering then did Congress won in recent Assembly elections the same way,” he said.

Seeks police action against Sibal, Shuja

Later in the day, Reddy submitted a 3-page letter to DGP M Mahendar Reddy, seeking police action against Kapil Sibal and Syed Shuja for ‘levelling wild and unsubstantiated allegations’ against him.