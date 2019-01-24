Model bus station to come up in Yadagiri; more amenities in the offing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the development works on Yadadri temple nearing completion, Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) officials to prepare plans for the construction of a model bus station in Yadagirigutta.

At a meeting of YTDA here on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to construct the bus station within a stipulated time. The Chief Secretary also asked the officials to complete the construction of the 132/33 KV sub-station by April 15.

The YTDA took up avenue plantation, smart street lighting, development of parks, markets, junctions, roads, drainage, footpaths and dumping yards in the YTDA limits.Besides, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to take up steps for setting up of command control centre, fire station, widening of roads, augmenting the drinking water supply and other works. The YTDA had also plans to set up Vedic School, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sculpture and Architecture Institute in YTDA.YTDA vice-chairman Kishan Rao, Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar, R&B principal secretary Sunil Sarma, Energy special chief secretary Ajay Misra were present at the meeting.

State to plant 100 cr saplings

Meanwhile, at another review of Haritha Haaram programme on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary wanted the officials of all the departments to participate in the plantation programme with commitment.The Chief Secretary held a meeting on starting the fifth phase Haritha Haaram in the ensuing monsoon season. The Chief Secretary said that this year the target is to plant 100 crore saplings.The meeting also decided to increase the number of nurseries in the State under the Haritha Haaram programme.

Priority would be accorded to plant saplings which would be fruit bearing and also provide shelter to the people. A massive plantation drive would be taken up all along the important roads.Panchayat Raj principal secretary Vikas Raj told the Chief Secretary that of the total 12,751 villages in the State, nurseries were started in 2,206 villages. The department is on the job of starting 9,868 nurseries in the remaining villages, he informed.

59 urban parks to come up around Hyd by July

Chief Secretary SK Joshi also reviewed the works intended to develop 59 urban parks around Hyderabad. The deadline set by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to open these urban parks is July l this year, the Chief Secretary said and wanted the officials to meet the deadline at any cost.