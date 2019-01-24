Chandrababu Naidu is doing a copy-paste job: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday claimed that AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has copied Telangana government’s policies. “Naidu has done a cut-and-paste job. Nothing more,” he said.

Addressing journalists at the felicitation ceremony of Chanti Kranthi Kiran, journalist-turned-MLA from Andhole here on Wednesday, Rao said that AP Chief Minister was now ‘praying to god in his time of difficulty (apada mokkulu)’. He made these remarks when some journalists spoke of Naidu’s plans to provide house sites to scribes.

He termed Naidu’s efforts as ‘chitta suddhi leni Siva pujalu (efforts sans sincerity)’. “The people of AP are very intelligent. They won’t fall for your tricks,” Rao told Naidu.“Naidu is thinking that he will be elected in the next Assembly elections in AP if he copies and implements whatever Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao does in Telangana,” Rao said.

The TRS working president also questioned the priorities of some newspapers. “Some newspapers are giving more space to Amaravati news in Telangana editions. But, the same newspapers are not carrying Telangana news in their Andhra Pradesh editions,” he said and opined that it was not only a failure to acknowledge the existence of Telangana but an effort by AP media to wield control over Telangana. Rao declared that the TRS government would support newspapers which promote Telangana State and its culture.

The Sircilla MLA said that the TRS government had been working for the welfare of the journalists for the last four years. “The TRS government has done justice to all sections of the society which had participated in the separate Telangana movement,” he said, assuring that the government would try to resolve pending issues of journalists as well.