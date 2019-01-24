Home States Telangana

Paedophile rapist sentenced to 10 years’ jail within 11 months of case registration

Paedophile

Image used for representational purpose.

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old man was convicted of raping a minor within 11 months of the case being registered, sparing the victim and her family years of running from pillar to post at the hands of a distressingly slow justice system.

Kuthadi Anil Kumar, a labourer, was on Wednesday convicted under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping and sexually abusing the four-and-half-year old.
The accused is the survivor’s neighbour in West Marredpally.

When the children did not return home for over two hours, their worried families began searching the area, only to find them coming out of the convict’s house crying. The girls narrated to their parents how the man threatened them and forced himself upon the survivor. The parents lodged a police complaint on the same day and the man was arrested two days after.

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court after 11 months of trial found the man guilty under Section 5(m) of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on child under age of 12) and Section 363 of the IPC (kidnap) and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 4,000.

The case will be forwarded to the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) to decide the quantum of compensation to be awarded to the survivor. “Refer the matter to the District Collector so that appropriate compensation can be given to the victim girl at the earliest,” the judgement said.

When the children did not return home for over two hours, their worried families began searching the area, only to find them coming out of the neighbour’s house crying. The victim then narrated to her parents how the man had forced himself upon her

