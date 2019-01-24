Home States Telangana

Plan steps to improve quality of education in schools: HC to government

During the course of the hearing, the Bench wondered if the drop in standards of public schools was a direct fall out of prioritising privatisation of education.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the decline in quality of education at public schools, a Division Bench of the High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to come up with concrete proposals to improve the situation and suggested that a committee comprising senior officers of the Education Department be set up to formulate such steps.

The Bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order while looking into a PIL filed by educationist and national convenor of MV Foundation R Venkat Reddy seeking establishment of a permanent evaluation committee to monitor and suggest measures to improve learning outcomes of students of the government and state-aided schools.

The petitioner’s counsel NS Arjun Kumar told the court the annual status of education report, 2018, had revealed a fall in learning standards of students studying in government schools of the State. “The government failed to take necessary steps to improve the situation. There are about 16,000 posts for teachers yet to be filled up across the State,” he pointed out and urged the court to issue directions to  government authorities concerned to set up a committee of eminent educationists to improve learning standards.

During the course of the hearing, the Bench wondered if the drop in standards of public schools was a direct fall out of prioritising privatisation of education. Providing funds to private schools through fee reimbursement under the Right to Education Act may not be the right idea, the Bench observed and made it clear that it was not looking at the case as an adversarial litigation.The Bench directed the State government to come up with concrete proposals towards improving the situation and posted the matter for further hearing to Friday.

