Rs 774 crore sanctioned for two medical college buildings

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: AFTER the State government issued directions to start classes from next academic year, construction works of the medical college are under progress at Nalgonda and Suryapet headquarters.

The State government has given the administration a sanction of Rs 275 crores funds to Nalgonda and Rs 499 crores to Suryapet, a total of Rs 774 crore, towards the construction of a new medical college building, and other expenses of staff, equipment, and furniture.