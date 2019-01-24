Home States Telangana

Telangana State Chief Secretary issued notice in contempt case

The concerned file was pending before the Chief Minister and a decision was to be taken, he added.

Hyderabad High Court

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday suo moto impleaded the Telangana State Chief Secretary as respondent in a contempt petition filed by DVAS Ravi Prasad and another seeking to punish the Telangana State Housing Board and Indu Projects Limited for not registering the villas and flats in their names despite the court order for having registrations to those who had made payments. The court issued notice to the Chief Secretary seeking explanation. The erstwhile AP Housing Board had allotted the land to Indu Projects for developing a housing project at Tattiannaram in Hayathnagar area.    

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice P Naveen Rao, special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar sought six months time to take a decision on the issue saying that a new government was constituted recently. The concerned file was pending before the Chief Minister and a decision was to be taken, he added.

Not satisfied with the submissions of the special counsel, the judge impleaded the Chief Secretary as respondent and issued notice to the latter for explanation. The judge adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

