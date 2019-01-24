Will Congress stay with TDP in TS?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, Congress leaders find themselves having to decide the fate of their alliance with Telugu Desam Party in Telangana. The two parties, along with TJS and CPI, had come together for the Assembly elections, only to perform miserably.

The question assumes more significance after AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy had said on Wednesday that Congress would contest all 175 Assembly ans 25 Lok Sabha seats on its own. AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said that decision on the matter would soon be taken by party high command.

Meanwhile, Telangana TDP president L Ramana said that the decision would be taken a little before the elections, based on the prevailing conditions. “When it comes to public issues, parties that were part of the Praja Kutami will work together. On the alliance, we will decide on the eve of polls,” he said.