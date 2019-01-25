Second phase of panchayat polls today

HYDERABAD: The second phase for the gram panchayat elections will be held on Friday. As many as 29,964 polling stations have been prepared for the voters to cast their vote. Amid security deployment, polls will be held for 3,342 sarpanch positions and 26,191 ward member seats.The State Election Commission (SEC) has identified 673 sensitive polling stations where webcasting has been enabled.
The polling will start at 7 a.m to 1 p.m. Counting of votes will commence from 2 p.m, and as the process completes, results will be announced.
