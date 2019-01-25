CEO asks political parties to refrain from making baseless allegations

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has expressed displeasure over certain Opposition parties for casting aspersions and making loose comments on him that he had supported the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) in the recent polls to the Telangana State Assembly.

“The Opposition parties should refrain from making baseless allegations. They should know that the CEO works under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he said in an interview with Express on the eve of National Voters’ Day, which is annually celebrated across the country on January 25.

“It (Election Commission) is a permanent and independent constitutional body established under the Constitution of India to ensure free and fair elections in the country. It directs the State and district level election machinery to be fearless, unbiased, neutral and independent from any influence whatsoever,” he said, while adding that “making wild allegations against him that he supported TRS party was not proper and they should desist from making such wild charges”.

When queried about the demands of some candidates, who suffered defeat in the Assembly polls, to count all the printed slips of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), Rajat Kumar ruled out counting of VVPAT slips stating that it is nothing but going back to ballot paper system.“It is not desirable to count VVPAT slips. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have withstood judicial scrutiny,” he said and described it as ‘a foolproof mechanism’.

At the same time, the CEO said that the candidates have the right to move the courts and if they do, the ECI will also put forward its views against counting of VVPAT slips.“In the recent Assembly polls, all political parties were given a fair chance and whatever the poll related grievances they submitted were addressed promptly by the CEO office from time to time. It is not fair for the Opposition parties to make allegations against me,” he said.

Without fear or favour

He said that all the representations on the breach of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had been looked into without fear or favour. As many as 1,932 cases of MCC violations were received during the Assembly polls, which is 20 per cent higher compared to that of 2014 general elections.“We are monitoring these cases in consultation with the police. In many of the cases, investigation is in progress and in other cases they are under trial. The police are filing charge sheets in the courts in each of the cases. There are already convictions in some cases and in some cases the accused had been acquitted for want of evidence. In some cases, petitions were withdrawn after the two parties came to a compromise,” the CEO said, adding that ‘nearly 55 persons were convicted in poll related cases till date’.

On the issue deletion of names from voters lists, the CEO clarified that he had never said sorry but apologised for the inconvenience caused to them on the polling day.“We created mass awareness on voter enrolment across the State and put out a lot of advertisements which said that people should ask for Form 7 and get enrolled. But many of them did not utilise the facility. Instead they blamed the CEO office for deletion of names,’’ Rajat Kumar said.

The names of voters were deleted after following the due procedures and that there was no political intervention. The names of as many as 22 lakh voters were deleted over a period of time.

The CEO attributed this to voters with multiple entries, those who migrated and those who were dead and people being absent or their houses locked when Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited them during door-to-door survey.The CEO said that the names of deleted voters’ list has been handed over to the BLOs, who will make a door-to-door visit during the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls.

‘It’s voters responsibility’

Rajat Kumar made it clear it is the duty of the voter to verify his name in the electoral rolls during revision of electoral rolls taken up by ECI from time to time.Referring to the citizens who complained of not finding their names last time despite voting in the 2014 General Elections, the CEO said that the responsibility for checking the names and enrolment, if required, lies with the voters.“The mere fact that they have voted in the earlier elections does not by ipso facto give them the right to vote in the subsequent elections,” he said.

“If the citizens find their names missing from the electoral rolls, they should get enrolled by submitting Form 6 for inclusion of their names either online or through the National Voter Service Portal or physically to their BLO/ERO,” he added.

Informing that as many as 72 candidates out of the total 1,820 candidates who contested the polls last time did not submit their expenditure particulars, he said: “Notices will be sent to these candidates asking them to submit the details at the earliest, failing which the list would be sent to ECI for necessary action, which includes debarring them from contesting the polls in future.”

The CEO said his office has been sending post cards to one crore households in the State to help the voters in the enrolment process, deletions and change in details such as address and date of birth.