Telangana Congress moves HC for counting of VVPAT slips

Several Congress leaders have decided to move  the High Court with a plea to set aside the election of present MLAs in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly polls.

People casting their vote in Hyderabad during Telangana Assembly polls (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

HYDERABAD: Several Congress leaders have decided to move the High Court with a plea to set aside the election of present MLAs in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly polls.

The leaders’ demands include the counting of all printed Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips polled in their respective Assembly segments and the recounting and cross verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips at all polling stations.

Senior Congress leader DK Aruna and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, who lost the election at the hands of TRS candidates Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Patnam Narender Reddy from Gadwal and Kodangal constituencies respectively, were among those who filed petitions in the High Court on Thursday.

Congress leaders N Padmavathi Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Lakshman Kumar, Kata Srinivas Goud, Addanki Dayakar, Dasoju Sravan Kumar, B Pavan Kumar and Kasani Gnaneshwar are also planning to move the High Court with a similar plea. These petitions are expected to come up for hearing soon.

Revanth, Aruna say elections were rigged

DK Aruna, in her petition, sought to count and compare the VVPAT slips with the votes cast in the EVMs to determine if there were any discrepancies in the functioning of EVMs. Though questions were raised regarding the alleged discrepancies there was no satisfactory reply from the concerned returning officer. She alleged deletion of eligible voters from the electoral rolls in her constituency. Besides, she alleged that Krishna Mohan Reddy had filed a wrong election affidavit before the returning officer by deliberately suppressing several facts in violation of several provisions of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951.  
Revanth, in his petition, sought to set aside the election of Patnam Narender Reddy  from Kodangal. He alleged that the then caretaker government had used its money, muscle, media and official power to defeat him in the election. Almost all the contesting candidates who were in the fray were paid huge money to either withdraw from the elections, he alleged.

‘TRS used muscle power’

Revanth sought to set aside the election of Patnam Narender Reddy  from Kodangal segment. He alleged the then caretaker government had used its money, muscle, media and official power to defeat him in the election.

