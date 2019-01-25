Don’t let anyone meet child victims in rescue homes: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the organisers of rescue homes not to allow any person from visiting minor girl victims who were rescued from prostitution in the temple town of Yadadri last year. While questioning the visits of the leaders to rescue homes, the bench made it clear that no person who claim as guardians or biological parents of the children should not be allowed as the case investigation was in progress.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in a taken up PIL case based on news reports published in a section of the press on “Child prostitution in the temple town of Telangana state”.

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for Prajwala Homes told the court that several persons along with local leaders were visiting the homes in the name of consoling.

The organisers were not able to control as the district child welfare committees were permitting them. When the access was denied they create lot of nuisance, the counsel noted.