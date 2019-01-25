Home States Telangana

Forum wants Governor to intervene in Commercial Taxes Dept scam issue

The body alleged that the Revenue Department failed to take action against the tainted officials, against whom the the Director General of Vigilance had submitted a detailed inquiry report in 2012.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG), a city-based civil society group, has written a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan, seeking his intervention in an alleged corruption case against officials of the Commercial Taxes Department (CTD). The case has been pending in the Revenue Department of the Secretariat for the past seven years.

The body alleged that the Revenue Department failed to take action against the tainted officials, against whom the the Director General of Vigilance had submitted a detailed inquiry report in 2012.According to M Padmanabha Reddy of FGG, the DG of Vigilance had stated in his report that a huge scam of `500 crore was carried out by the tainted officials.

Reddy said: “The DG named some officials of CTD requesting the government to initiate action against them. They hatched a criminal conspiracy and duped the government.”

