HC gives nod to TSPSC to fill 546 lecturer posts in State

In a relief to Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the High Court on Thursday permitted it  to fill 546 lecturer posts in various residential degree colleges in the State.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:09 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the High Court on Thursday permitted it  to fill 546 lecturer posts in various residential degree colleges in the State. The court made it clear that these appointments were subjected to final outcome of the present case. Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was passing this interim order in a petition filed by Ch Sujatha complaining that the TSPSC was not allocating due share of 29 per cent reservation to BCs.

She alleged that the said posts were distributed indiscriminately among backward classes and other reserved and unreserved communities. On earlier occasion, the court stayed the recruitment process due to some discrepancies in the notification. Aggrieved with the same, the TSPSC urged the court to vacate the stay order. When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, petitioner’s counsel told the court that the authorities concerned were not implementing the GO issued on March 11, 2015 providing 29 per cent reservation to BCs.

Disputing with the above submission, TSPSC counsel D Balakishan Rao said that the reservations were provided as per roster procedure. After hearing both sides, the judge modified the earlier order and permitted TSPSC to go ahead with the recruitment process.

Appointees’ fate subject to final outcome

While permitting TSPSC to go ahead with the recruitment process, the judge directed the commission to keep one post vacant for political science department in the notification issued for 546 posts. While adjourning the case, the judge made it clear that these appointments were subjected to final outcome of the case.

