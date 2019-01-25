Hyderabad High Court assets to be divided in 58:42 ratio

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All movable assets that once belonged to the Hyderabad High Court will be allocated between AP and Telangana High Courts on the basis of their population. Accordingly AP and Telangana will get assets in a 58:42 ratio.

Movable assets like vehicles, furniture and cupboards would be distributed soon between the sibling States. AP high court started functioning in Vijayawada from January 1. As AP high court requires furniture and other materials immediately,

Chief Secretaries of both Telangana and AP, SK Joshi and Anil C Punetha respectively, held a meeting at the Buddha Purnima Project Building on Thursday to discuss the matter. Chief Secretaries Registrars General of both the High Courts, Law secretaries and Secretaries of State Reorganisation (SR) Departments were present at the meeting.

The officials discussed about the division of vehicles, mobile phones, computer systems, printers, LED display boards, hardware VC units and library books.

‘Division in tune with AP Reorganisation Act’

With movable assets like vehicles, furniture and cupboards to be distributed soon between the High Courts of sibling States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary suggested that the division be done in the population ratio in tune with the provisions of AP Reorganization Act, 2014. The suggestion of the Chief Secretary was accepted by those present in the meeting held on Thursday to discuss the matter. The division of vehicles, mobile phones, computer systems, printers, among other items were discussed. “The allocation of movable assets of common High Court resolved amicably,” an official told Express.