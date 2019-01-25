Home States Telangana

Infosys techie to go on indefinite fast for clean politics

A software employee of Infosys has decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike from January 26 to spread awareness among voters for clean politics. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software employee of Infosys has decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike from January 26 to spread awareness among voters for clean politics.  Ravinder Uppula had previously contested in the Assembly elections in 2014 and 2018.  He has now decided to go on ‘Indefinite Dravaahaara Deeksha’.

‘’I plan to go on a liquid diet for the next 100 days to create awareness among people for clean politics. I want them to stop voting for candidates of their caste and religion and instead vote for candidates with integrity,” the 46-year-old techie said.

While contesting in elections earlier, Ravinder had promised made three promises. First, that he will not get involved in corruption and will work for the people.

Second, after every 100 days, he will provide an assessment on what he had done so far and what would be his agenda for the next 100 days.

Third, he promised to undergo a lie detector test to prove that he is working with utmost honesty.
However, he managed to get only 370 and 527 votes in the two elections, respectively.

