New vulnerability in Microsoft Edge

According to the team, the hacker could create a specially designed web page to lure the user into viewing it.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vulnerability has been reported in Microsoft Edge, the in-built browser of Microsoft 10 and other variants of its products, and in its scripting engine ChakraCore which could potentially be exploited by hackers. As highlighted by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the vulnerability lies in the way that Edge accessed objects in its memory and a hacker use this to execute a code that would allow them to access the files in the affected system.

“The vulnerability may corrupt memory in such a way that it might allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code in the context of the current user. If an attacker successfully exploits the vulnerability, they could gain the same user rights as the current user,” CERT says.

According to the team, the hacker could create a specially designed web page to lure the user into viewing it. Once a user is on the webpage, the attacker could take control of the affected system. “The attacker could then install programs; view, change or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.”The Chakra Scripting Engine carries the same vulnerability regarding memory access. The scripting engine is a computer program developed by web browser vendors (Microsoft, in this case). Every major browser has one. It helps in allowing dynamic content to be executed in a webpage.

Apart from that, a privilege escalation vulnerability existed in the Broker COM object of Microsoft Edge browser. As of now, Microsoft has released at least five updates, which would provide a relief from the vulnerabilities  if applied.

