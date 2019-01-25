No farmer suicides since June 2018, says Chief Secy

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be considered a major victory for the State government, according to data available with it, there have been no suicides in Telangana since June 2018.Telangana once had the dubious distinction of reporting the highest number of farmer suicides in the country along with the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. While the situation has not gotten any better in Vidarbha, there has been a large improvement in Telangana over the past seven months, thanks to the Rythu Bandhu investment support programme announced here in May 2018.

Speaking to Express, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said, “Since June 2018, as per our information, no farmers has committed suicide.”Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh had recently quoted National Crime Records Bureau statistics in the Parliament that compared to 2015, when there were 1,354 suicides in the farming sector, in 2016 the number dropped to 632.

While the State government has said that there is no data available for 2017, it claims the number of suicides had come down by a large magnitude in the first half for 2018, even before Rythu Bandhu was announced.

According to officials, from January to June 2018, around 30 suicides had been reported in the State. From June, however, the number of suicides has stopped.The reasons for the steep decline in the farmers’ suicides in Telangana include Rythu Bandhu, 24X7 uninterrupted power supply, waiver of crop loans to the tune of `17,000 crore in 2014 and also the introduction of Rythu Bhima, a `5 lakh insurance coverage scheme for farmers. The State government disbursed `8,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu in two instalments for Kharif and Rabi of 2018. The amount will be increased to `10,000 per acre from the next financial year. These pro-farmer measures adopted by the TRS government yielded the desired results, the officials pointed out.

“When compared to neighbouring Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, the farmers’ suicides have declined in Telangana,” the officials further said. In 2018, more than 1,200 suicides of farmers were reported in Vidarbha alone.

Rytu Swarajya Vedika secretary B Kondal Reddy said that the number of farmers suicides had indeed come down in Telangana.

“On an average, around fifty suicides are being reported in the State currently. However, 80 to 90 per cent of the victims are tenant farmers,” Reddy added.He further demanded that even if the farmer’s family got an insurance coverage of `5 lakh, the same compensation should be given to the kin of the farmer who commited suicide as well.