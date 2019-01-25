Petition against 36 Telangana private schools for fee violation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With admission season ready to kick off in the schools, activists have filed mass petitions against 36 city schools in the three districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal with the District Education Officer over irregular and high fee, the inclusion of non-academic activities in the fee and non-recognition of several schools among other issues. The DEOs said that they will take action as per rules.

The Forum Against Corruption (FAC) has alleged that said schools are collecting exorbitant fees as tuition fee and add even non-academic activities on the sly, without intimating parents. This causes an immense financial burden on parents. FAC filed the mass petitions on January 17 after a series of complaints from parents.

“This is the first time that we have rounded up so many schools. They do not give the parents the option to select the the extracurricular activities but add it as a composite amount under the tuition fee which is illegal,” said Vijay Gopal, founder of FAC.

In addition, some schools also cheat parents and violate the norms by claiming they are affiliated to a particular board even though they are not. At least four schools in the list submitted by the FAC claim to be affiliated to CBSE but have SSC affiliation. Gopal also said in the petition that despite guidelines, schools are not hiring National Council for Teacher Education certified teachers. “Unqualified teachers mean poor quality of education being imparted in schools,” he said.

The Right to Education Act also mandates that all schools have to submit the fee details of the upcoming academic year during the current year to the Education Department. An RTI filed with DEO has revealed the officials have no such data with them nor have they penalised any schools for this violation, he added.