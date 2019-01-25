Home States Telangana

Telangana government medical colleges in a fix as 30 senior super specialist doctors soon to retire

The health department no longer has the option of elevating associate professors to professors as promotions were already granted a few months ago.

Published: 25th January 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medicos in government medical colleges and officials of the State Health Department are in for a rough a ride as at least 30 senior super specialist doctors with rich experience in surgeries, medical procedures and teaching are set to retire by the end of this year.

The implications are manifold. Super speciality medical services, such as organ transplantations in prominent government hospitals are likely to take a hit, in addition to medicos losing out on the opportunity of gaining knowledge from the specialists. On the same note, retaining post-graduate seats in government medical colleges might end up becoming difficult if there are not experienced Heads of Departments.

If the State government intended to address the issue, time is of essence, suggested senior doctors working at government hospitals and officials in the health department. They said that private medical colleges would begin competing with each other to recruit the retiring super specialist doctors by offering them bountiful remunerations — Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakhs per month. In fact, private agents would start approaching the professors a few months before their retirement, they said.

The health department no longer has the option of elevating associate professors to professors as promotions were already granted a few months ago. “In several speciality departments, there are no eligible candidates to be promoted as professors. It will take at least two more years for them to become eligible for a professor’s post,” said top sources in the department.

The issue of retirement of experienced professors can come in the way of government’s efforts to improve medical services in the State and raise the number of medical seats in colleges. As per rules, three PG seats are granted per professor to a medical college. “If inspections are conducted with not even one professor in the post, there is a possibility of losing PG Seats,” sources said.

Dr DVSRK Prasad, Head of Urology department at Osmania Medical College and well-known for his kidney transplantations, is set to retire on February 28. Reportedly, there are no eligible candidates to replace him. Double whammy awaits the government Urology services as another professor is set to retire from Urology department of Gandhi Hospital in May, 2019.

The situation is not uncommon to the health department; last year, more than 50 faculty members had retired.

HRDA members urge reappointment of docs

Members of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) submitted a representation to the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department A Santhi Kumari urging re-appointment of professors set to retire, on contract, in departments where there is requirement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Health Department Telangana specialist doctors doctors retirement Telangana government hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp