Rs 4,933 cr for revamping storm drain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC proposed an action plan for extension of storm water drains network in a phased manner. The Centre of Excellence and Disaster Management of JNTU prepared a plan for remodelling of storm water drains at a cost of `4.933 crore.

The GHMC Standing Committee which met here on Thursday approved the proposal and the same would be forwarded to the State Government through the General Body which will meet next month.

A separate body will be formed to focus exclusively on storm water drain remodelling and the project would be implemented in a phased manner. Under the plan a separate sewerage system with storm water drain would be developed in all areas. Localised STPS would be constructed to have clean water in open nalas (SWD). A pilot project would be taken up on the recommendations made in the study, to assess its efficacy.

Apart from this, nine other items were also approved by the Standing Committee which include widening of nalas in the old city costing `200 crore to avoid flooding in low-lying areas, and widening of roads.