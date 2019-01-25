Velocity College slapped with show cause notice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after parents and students staged a protest in front of the Velociity Junior College at SR Nagar, the principal of the college has been slapped with a show cause notice by the District Intermediate Education Officer demanding reasons as to why action should not be taken against the college.

Nearly 50 parents approached the DIEO on Wednesday worried about the fate of their children after the college was locked down by the owner of the property due pending rent dues.

A senior official from the DIEO’s office said, “The principal met the DIEO, who directed him to reopen the college within a day or two. Action against the college would be decided with respect to its report.”

Parents continue protests

The parents who filed a police complaint against the management continued to protest outside the college on Thursday.