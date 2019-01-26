Home States Telangana

Challenge for Pharma City as TRS-backed men lose

TRS-backed candidates lost elections in the four villages of Yacharam mandal — Kurmidda, Medipally, Nanaknagar and Thadiparthy.

Published: 26th January 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:59 AM

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The flagship Hyderabad Pharma City project of TRS government is set to face another challenge, as TRS-backed candidates lost the gram panchayat (GP) elections in four of the ten villages where land has to be acquired for the project.

Of the 19,333 acres over which the project is proposed, around 52.8 per cent is private land that has to be acquired in ten villages — four villages in Yacharam mandal and three villages each in Kadthal and Kandkur mandals in Rangareddy district.

Of these ten villages, GP elections were held on Friday in seven villages of Yacharam and Kadthal mandals.

TRS-backed candidates lost elections in the four villages of Yacharam mandal — Kurmidda, Medipally, Nanaknagar and Thadiparthy. However, in the three villages of Kadthal mandal —Kadthal, Karkalpahad and Mudwin the TRS-back candidates N Yadaiah, Nagamani and LN Reddy won the GP elections. In three villages of Kandukur mandal, the election will be held in third phase on January 30.

