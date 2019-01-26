Home States Telangana

Elderly couple seek alms to raise money to pay 'bribe' in Telangana

Frustrated at being made to run from pillar to post, the couple started begging to collect money to be given as bribe to the Tehsildhar.

Published: 26th January 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery
By PTI

WARANGAL: An elderly farmer couple resorted to seeking alms after a Tehsildhar allegedly sought a bribe to issue the 'pattadar' passbook, a charge denied by the authorities.

The couple-Basavaiah (75) and his wife Lakshmi had approached the Tahsildhar of Jayashankar Bhoopalpally district, K Satyanarayana, to get the 'pattadar passbook' for their land but he allegedly demanded Rs one lakh as bribe.

Frustrated at being made to run from pillar to post, the couple started begging to collect money to be given as bribe to the Tehsildhar.

Basavaiah also alleged that some officials were attempting to include names of other people in his land records.

Coming to know about the couple 'begging' to collect money, district Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu summoned them to his office and handed over the corrected "pattadar passbook" after verification.

A district official said there was no demand for a bribe from the couple and added that a portion of the land claimed by the elderly couple was in a legal dispute.

The official said an enquiry is on into the incident.

He also said the enquiry would also be held to ascertain if someone had instigated the couple to resort to begging.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp