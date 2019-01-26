KCR Kits in short supply in government hospitals in Nalgonda district

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: When it was launched in June 2017, the idea of KCR Kits and cash rewards for new mothers was welcomed with open arms.

The scheme awarded Rs 12,000 cash, in three instalments, to all mothers delivering babies in government hospitals. It provided an additional Rs 1,000 for mothers who gave birth to baby girls, encouraging the skewed sex ratio to improve.

It came as no surprise when within a year of its launch, the KCR Kits scheme singlehandedly brought up the deliveries in public health institutions from 55 to 65%. Over 14,616 women reaped the benefits of the scheme until Dec 21, 2018 when the supply of the Kits suddenly stopped in Nalgonda district.

There are over 2,000 women waiting for their share of KCR Kits. The hospitals in Nalgonda district headquarters record nearly 500 deliveries in a month.

N Anjamma, resident of Kathal gudem village, who delivered in district headquarters hospital said: “I have not received KCR Kit nor the cash at the time of my discharge. Hospital authorities told me the Kits were in short supply.”