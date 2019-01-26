Not so wise? WisdomJobs duped 1.04 lakh jobseekers of Rs 70 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hiding in plain sight takes an extremely intricate set up to pull off.

The unearthing of the inner workings of a scam that was the Wisdom Group, revealed some great minds at work to hide the scam in plain sight. Sapping on the anxieties of over three crore jobless youngsters around the world, the company not only earned itself an ISO certification, a Wikipedia page and features in leading media outlets but also many awards in the SME category.

Inquiries revealed that Ajay Kolla, Director and CEO of Wisdom IT Services India, had started the company in 2009 with just 20 employees, but soon expanded it to a team of over 250.

The Head of Operation for Gulf countries, Rohit, worked earlier with monster.com, a leading job portal in India for over a decade and used all his expertise when he joined the Wisdom group.

While two or three people sat at the top of the scam-hill, lower level employees simply worked for the incentives associated with luring in new customers.

How it works? Candidates are required to first register with Wisdom Jobs and upload their CV. Those who register get a call from a career service advisor saying their CV has been shortlisted by many firms but they need to pay resume forwarding/ profile activation fees with charges ranging from Rs 7,700 to Rs 9,600.

Soon the unsuspecting aspirants get interview calls, not by prospective employers but call centre agents operating from their offices in Cyber Towers in Hyderabad.

After the bogus interview, candidates are told they have been selected but must pay for certification fee/service charges/visa processing.

They are assured the money is refundable and the charges range from Rs 19,000 to Rs 1,15,000. Candidates never hear back from Wisdom Jobs ever again. Phone calls to the company elicit no response while emails remain unanswered.

Int’l reach

Wisdom IT services has 1.04 lakh registered members -- 69,962 from across India, over 35,000 from Middle East and countries like South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Netherlands, Jordan, Lebanon, UK, Sri Lanka, Australia, Malaysia -- with paid membership. Over 2.85 crore have been registered for free.

They have collected a total of Rs 70 crore from their registered users, while investigation is on to know if they have also collected money from unregistered members. Officials have frozen over Rs 23 lakh across various bank accounts. The amount of membership fee for candidates from India was pegged at Rs 1.5 lakh, while those for candidates from abroad was USD 5,000 ( nearly Rs 3.5 lakh).

Though many of the registered users were from highly qualified, police also found huge volumes of profiles seeking blue collar jobs and also in unorganised sectors. According to the company there are 20,000 new jobseekers registering on Wisdom Jobs daily. The Wisdom Jobs Gulf website has 82,231 Dubai-based jobs listed.

‘award-winning’ scam

Wisdom IT Services was honoured with the Indian SME 100 award by India SME Forum for the year 2014-15

It was also a member of the ASSOCHAM top 50 SME Index for 2015-16

It has ISO 9001:

2008 certification

Awarded Company of the Year 2016 by CIO Review India, Annual Roll of Honour

HCL Star Partner Award for Outstanding support