Padma Shri for four from Telugu states

Published: 26th January 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Renowned lyricist and poet Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, popularly known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, champion chess player Dronavalli Harika, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and agriculturist Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao were among the 94 prominent persons selected for Padma Shri awards this year. While Sastry and Chhetri have been named from Telangana, Harika and Venkateswara Rao have been named from Andhra Pradesh

Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao

A native of Andhra Pradesh, Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao was instrumental in introducing modern farm reforms among the farming community of the two Telugu states, especially in Andhra Pradesh. Venkateswara Rao has also started a Telugu monthly magazine called ‘Raithu Nestham’ to educate the farming community about the effective modern and traditional farming techniques. He has played a pivotal role in bringing the farmers out of distress in the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Dronavalli Harika

Born in the year 1991 in AP’s Guntur, chess grandmaster Harika Dronavalli carved out a name for herself in the world of chess ever since she earned a title of grandmaster in 2011. She has won three bronze medals from the Women’s World Chess Championship and also an Arjuna Award (2007–08). In 2016, she won the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix, China and rose from world no. 11 to 5.

S Seetharama Sastry

Born in 1955, the popular lyricist has lent his magical words to several iconic films. He has been awarded government of AP’s highest cine award - Nandi award - 11 times as best lyricist. A native of Vizianagaram in AP, Sastry had a career-defining moment with the 1986 film Sirivenalla directed by K Viswanath whose popularity led him to change his surname to Sirivennela.

Sunil Chhetri

Born in Secunderabad to a sportsperson father who represented the Indian Army, Sunil Chhetri was marked for big achievements ever since his sensational debut for the senior national team against Pakistan in 2005. As a striker he is the second-highest active scorer in the world with 67 goals for India.

