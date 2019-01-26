Palamuru Project gets green nod, but conditions apply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday accorded second phase forest clearance to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP).

“Final approval/stage-2 clearance of the Central government is hereby granted under section-2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, for diversion of 205.4811 hectares of forest land in Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district for works of Lift-1 pump house (package-1) and formation of Anjanagiri reservoir (package-2), earthwork excavation and construction of tunnel in between Anjanagiri reservoir at Narlapur village and Veeranjaneya reservoir at Yedula village (package-4) of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project in favour of Engineer, PRLIP,” Deputy Inspector General of Forests Shrawan Kumar Verma informed the department through an official communication.

The Centre accorded stage-1 forest clearance for the land in April, 2018, following which the State furnished a compliance report with respect to conditions stipulated during the first phase of clearance and sought final approval.

While granting final approval, the Union Ministry laid down 31 conditions, a few of them include: The State government has to ensure that penal compensatory afforestation shall be taken up on identified degraded forest land equal to the extent in double broken up area within three years from the date of clearance and maintained thereafter by the State forest department from the funds already provided by the user agency; the State government should ensure that civil structures recommended in the project shall be designed in such a way to allow smooth passage of wild animals; the forest department must prepare a plan of action to utilise the water potential available nearby for the benefit of forest crop and also to wild animals at the cost of the user agency; the State government should ensure prevention of illegal occupation or encroachment of forest land by families which will be displaced from the project site -- the user agency shall ensure that each family being displaced from the project site acquires and settles on non-forest land.

The order also urged the government to pay annuity for a period of at least five years “at the rate of the minimum wage payable to the unskilled person for 200 person-days per annum to each adult member of the project affected families”, to discourage displaced families from encroaching on the forest land.