Petition against election of K Chandrashekar Rao from Gajwel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Telangana High Court on Friday challenging the election of state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Gajwel assembly segment. The petition was not filed by the candidates who have contested against KCR but by an elector belonging to the constituency.

Petitioner T Srinivas from Mamidyala village in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district, in his petition, alleged that KCR concealed and suppressed required information pertaining to him and had given affidavit with false information at the time of filing of nomination papers, and had failed to comply with the provisions prescribed under the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Though he has got accommodation of government bungalow in New Delhi, he has failed to submit the “No due certificate” from the agencies concerned in respect of rent, electricity, water and telephone charges for the said accommodation, which was mandatory. He has failed to fill the column which would directly hit by Section 125-A(i) of the Act, and the returning officer ought to have rejected his nomination, the petitioner noted.

Besides, Srinivas pointed out that KCR has first mentioned that there were only two pending criminal cases against him as against 64. Later, he had filed another affidavit by showing the pending cases as 64 which is nothing but misleading the voters. He had also suppressed his income tax details.

Besides, his followers have captured various polling stations in the segment and cast votes of dead persons and of those residing abroad in favour of KCR, he charged and urged the court to set aside his election.

Besides KCR, Congress candidate Vonteru Pratap Reddy and names of other contesting candidates and returning officer of Gazwel segment were named as the respondents.

Another election petition was filed by K Premsagar Rao challenging election of TRS candidate N Diwakar Rao from Mancherial assembly constituency in the recent elections. Another petition was also filed by Congress candidate T Rammohan Reddy challenging election of Koppula Mahesh Reddy from Parigi segment.

Independent candidate Ranga Raju filed a petition against the election of N Narender Reddy from Warangal East segment. They pointed out discrepancies in the number of votes polled and counted.