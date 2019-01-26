Home States Telangana

South Central Railway meets CMA to boost cement freight

The South Central Railway (SCR) is making meticulous plans to improve more cement freight loading with the projections of 27.5 MTs.

Published: 26th January 2019

Indian Railways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) is making meticulous plans to improve more cement freight loading with the projections of 27.5 MTs.

The cement industry is second largest freight contributor for Indian Railways. Cement production in India is around 500 million tonnes (MTs) and 23 per cent of the cement production is transported by IR.

SCR officials held a meeting with the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) to encourage the industrial houses for enhancement of cement transportation originating from SCR zone.

SCR Principal Chief Operations Manager, N Madhusudhana Rao, Principal Chief Operations Manager of SWR, John Prasad, Executive Director, Manoj Srivastava, SCR Chief Freight Traffic Manager, participated in the meeting.

