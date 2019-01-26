Home States Telangana

State, districts to work in tandem for voter helpline

A soft launch of the new version of 1950 was done by the Governor ESL Narasimhan as part of the National Voter’s Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharati today.

Published: 26th January 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Toll-free helpline of the Election Commission of India, Dial-1950, has now been envisioned again as a broader voter facilitation helpline where the State Contact Centre (SCC) and the District Contact Centres (DCCs) work in tandem in a systematic manner. The aim is to run an industry standard facilitation centreby upgrading the infrastructure and the human capital at the DCCs.

A soft launch of the new version of 1950 was done by the Governor ESL Narasimhan as part of the National Voter’s Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharati today. All the DCCs have been mapped to the toll-free number 1950 and would  work with the SCC to become the first point of contact for citizens to respond to information, feedback, suggestions and complaints.

A citizen calling the number will be automatically directed to the contact center being run by the district where she is physically present at the time of making the call.

Thus, a call from Adilabad gets automatically directed to the Adilabad DCC.

However if a caller from Hyderabad needs to call the Adilabad DCC, they should dial the Adilabad STD Code followed by 1950 i.e 08732-1950.  The SCC will be specifically reached by dialling 1800-40-1950.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp