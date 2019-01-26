State, districts to work in tandem for voter helpline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Toll-free helpline of the Election Commission of India, Dial-1950, has now been envisioned again as a broader voter facilitation helpline where the State Contact Centre (SCC) and the District Contact Centres (DCCs) work in tandem in a systematic manner. The aim is to run an industry standard facilitation centreby upgrading the infrastructure and the human capital at the DCCs.

A soft launch of the new version of 1950 was done by the Governor ESL Narasimhan as part of the National Voter’s Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharati today. All the DCCs have been mapped to the toll-free number 1950 and would work with the SCC to become the first point of contact for citizens to respond to information, feedback, suggestions and complaints.

A citizen calling the number will be automatically directed to the contact center being run by the district where she is physically present at the time of making the call.

Thus, a call from Adilabad gets automatically directed to the Adilabad DCC.

However if a caller from Hyderabad needs to call the Adilabad DCC, they should dial the Adilabad STD Code followed by 1950 i.e 08732-1950. The SCC will be specifically reached by dialling 1800-40-1950.