Telangana government spent Rs 99,643 crore for irrigation since 2014: Governor ESL Narasimhan

In his Republic day address at the Parade Grounds here, he said, "Since the formation of Telangana state the government has spent Rs 99,643 crore for irrigation projects."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Governor ESL Narasimhan. (File Photo | EPS)

NARASIMHAN: The Telangana government has spent Rs 99,643 crore till date for irrigation projects since the formation of the state in 2014, Governor ESL Narasimhan said Saturday.

In the days to come, more works are proposed to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,17,000 crore in the irrigation sector.

"In Godavari and Krishna river basin, the state has an allocation of 1300 TMC and this share of water would be utilised, he stressed. At a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh crore estimates, works will be completed to supply water to 1.25 crore acres of land. The government is working on this programme with commitment," he said.

Under the Mission Bhagiratha programme (supplying safe drinking water), water tap connections would be provided to all habitations and pure drinking water would be supplied to every household in the state, he said.

The government is making all efforts to reap the fruits of "pride of Telangana, Kaleswaram" project from this monsoon season itself, he noted. In the state, as on date, welfare programmes were being implemented at a whopping Rs 40,000 crore per year, he added.

"No other state in the country and even the Centre has allocated huge funds for welfare as Telangana state has," Narasimhan pointed out. From this academic year onwards, the Governor said, one BC (backward classes) residential school per Legislative Assembly constituency would be started.

The Niti Ayog had recently declared Telangana as one of the three states maintaining high standards in public health in the country, he said.

It had mentioned this in its Sustainable Development Goal Index 2018. On creation of new districts, he said besides 21 new 21 districts, Narayanpet and Mulugu districts would also be created soon, he said.

Towards conservation of environment, Narasimhan said the government's massive tree plantation campaign "Haritha Haram" is being implemented with a "missionary zeal".

The state government has taken steps to clean the polluted Musi river and to rejuvenate it, he said.

Observing that law and order situation in the state has been maintained well, Narasimhan said the Police Command Control Centre, which is coming up in Hyderabad, would render services on par with international standard to people.

After the formation of Telangana (in June, 2014), in the first four years, it maintained an average growth rate of 17.17 per cent per year.

"In this financial year till November, it registered a growth rate of 29.93 and stood first in the country," he said. Earlier, the Governor reviewed the parade. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders and officals were present on the occasion.

Republic Day was celebrated in the offices of ruling TRS, Congress, BJP and others in Hyderabad.

