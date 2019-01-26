TRS smooth sails through second phase of Telangana panchayat polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS continued its victory run across the State on Friday, smooth sailing through the second phase of the gram panchayat elections.

The pink party logged wins in village after village, establishing its popularity among the masses.

The elections assume increased importance as it can be viewed as a precursor to what lies ahead for the TRS in the Lok Sabha elections.

The pink party won in 65 per cent of the pachayats, while its rival Congress lagged far behind, recording a victory percentage of 20.

The second phase of the polls, which saw 37,76,797 people of the 4,279,277-strong electorate cast their votes, was rather peaceful.Yadadri-Bhongir district registered the highest polling percentage of 93.71 and Jagtial the lowest at 80.23.

Elections were to be held in 4,137 gram panchayats in the second phase, but due to court cases and other issues, polls were called off in seven panchayats. In as many as 788 panchayats, the election was unanimous. The third and final phase of the elections will be held on January 30.

Poor show by Congress

