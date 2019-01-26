Telangana government wants Centre to provide electricity to 2BHK houses

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The State government wants the Union government to provide power connections under ‘Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - Saubhagya’ to all the houses built under its double bedroom Housing scheme.

The State government had reportedly written a letter to the Centre in this regard asking it to consider it's requested. According to power department officials, since double bedroom houses were being constructed for BPL families, the Union government should include it in the Saubgaya scheme, which had been brought to provide electricity connections for economically poor people.

“If the double bedroom houses are provided power under Saubgaya scheme they would get quality power for less tariff. This would help BPL families a lot as their power bills would come down drastically. The scheme will provide subsidy on equipment such as transformers, wires and metres,” a senior official of the department said.

Meanwhile, BPL families of 42 villages of six mandals in the vicinity of Warangal city which were merged in to, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have missed the opportunity to get power connection under ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna’ (DDUGJY).

“Though a large number of BPL families are residing in these villages, they are not eligible for the scheme. It is a huge loss for them as they would have got connection and 100 units free of cost,” stated Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) divisional engineer Mrityunjaya Rao.