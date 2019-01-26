Telangana police bust job racket with tentacles across globe, 14 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cybercrime Wing of the Cyberabad Police on Friday busted an international job racket that has cheated over 1.04 lakh persons of Rs 70 crore on the promise of finding them jobs.

Wisdom IT Services has over 2.85 crore customers with unpaid membership. The firm’s CEO and Director Ajay Kolla and thirteen other employees were arrested and various bank accounts of the company containing Rs 23 lakh frozen.

The wrongdoing came to light after an engineering graduate who is trying for a job in the West Asia approached the police after he was duped.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the company has, so far, collected over `70 crore from unemployed people in different countries.

“They claim to be in the list of top job providing services and say they have leading MNCs and private firms as clients. The MoUs that the firm claimed to have with companies based in West Asia were found to be fake. Further investigation is underway to get a detailed picture of the number of victims and check if any more people are involved in the scam,” he said.

Ajay Kolla, an engineering graduate, floated Wisdom IT Services in 2009 offering IT enabled services. The firm after registration with Registrar of Companies branched out to job services in India and West Asia and launched two job portals wisdomjobsindia.com and wisdomjobsgulf.com.

The services include preparing résumés and updating them regularly and forwarding them to companies with vacancies.

To reach out to jobseekers, the firm’s operations were managed by two teams: Consumer Sales Division, India and Consumer Sales Division, Gulf.

Ravi Kiran, one of the arrested, heads operations for consumer sales in India while Rohith, who too is among the arrested, leads the consumer sales team in the Gulf.

The other accused head company operations at various levels.

The modus operandi was that the employees would approach those who register with the firm. Once the candidate pays up the initial amount, the accused demand more towards various charges for services for arranging jobs in the companies with whom they claim to have memoranda of understanding.

Wisdom IT Services held fake interviews

The arrested employees have been trained to lure and trap job aspirants and extract money form them for which they are paid incentives, according to police. The firm frequently conducted fake interviews to fool its customers.